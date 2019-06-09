AFN/IAAF dollar saga: Crisis far from being over, says Ebewele

Ben Efe

Despite a reconciliation brokered by the Sports Ministry and the Nigeria Olympic Committee for the warring members of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, some members are still insisting on unraveling the circumstances surrounding the missing IAAF $150,000 grants to the AFN.

At a meeting called on Thursday at the instance of the NOC, members who set up a committee to probe allegations of financial misappropriation were lobbied to give embattled AFN president, Ibrahim Gusau a breather, and it was resolved that his suspension be lifted for the time being as the country faces preparations for the Africa Games.

However, according to former Edo State sports commissioner and AFN member, Brown Ebewele the matter is far from being over as corruption cannot be swept under the carpet. He added that the meeting was inconclusive, adding that more details will emerge in the coming weeks.

“The Permanent Secretary of the Sports Ministry and the NOC president argued that because of the approaching Africa Games we have to overlook the matter for now.

“But we the members are still insisting that the allegations of misconducts must be looked into. A case of financial misappropriation has been established. We must not shield anyone from corruption, it is quite shameful this can be happening in a country, whose government is fighting corruption,” Ebewele stressed.

However, Gusau maintained in an interview that his hands are clean and he was ready to face EFCC investigation to clear his name that has been smeared.