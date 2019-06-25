AFENIFERE basts VP Osinbajo, describes him as a disgrace to the race

By Dayo Johnson Akure.

AFENIFERE, the Yoruba Socio- Political group Tuesday lambast the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over his comment that the kidnapping stories in the country are not true but fueled by politics.

The group describe him as a disgrace to the Yoruba race by his “opportunistic and provocative utterances”

Rising from its monthly meeting at Akure, ondo state, the country home of its national leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the group lamented that the region is still under siege and “overwhelmed by reports of traumatization of our people by Fulani herdsmen/kidnappers/militia all across the Six states in the zone as well as Kwara and Kogi States.

A communique issued after their montly meeting and read by its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin said that ” all the reports provided clear indications of failure of state as the security forces have largely incapable or unwilling to safeguard the lives of our people against these Criminals.

” We are not aware of any of them that has been arrested or is under trial at the moment just as all the Federal Government has done so far is to make excuses for the Boko Haram and Miyetti Allah groups that have been accused of so many crimes against the people of Nigeria.