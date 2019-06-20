AFCON‘ll be war, declares Iwobi

Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi has said that the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be a serious battle as 24 countries compete for the ultimate crown.

For the first time since its inception, there will be 24 teams at the Afcon finals including the Super Eagles.

The Eagles are set to return to the continental stage since 2013 and they have been placed in Group B against debutants Burundi and Madagascar, and Guinea.

Ahead of their opening fixture against Burundi on Saturday, Iwobi disclosed that the tournament will not be an easy ride for any team in Egypt.

“Everyone is saying on paper that we should go through and qualify from Group B but we know it is not going to be easy,” Iwobi said.

“Every team is there to try and do their best, to try and win. It is going to be almost like a war, it is going to be a serious battle and fight, every game will be competitive.

“I’m sure Madagascar and Burundi, even though it is their first, they will come to prove to everyone why they had the chance to get to the Afcon.

“We know it will not be easy because it’s been a while we played at the Africa Cup of Nations but we are going with confidence and our heads held up high.

“And not only that, we are still young and the future is very bright with young talents in the team. There is a lot of hope and a bright future ahead of us.”