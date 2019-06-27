AFCON: Super Eagles should be disciplined in goal area — Ebunam, others

Arthur Ebunam, Chairman, Ex Rangers International Players, Anambra Chapter, has congratulated the Super Eagles for being the first team to qualify from the group stage of the ongoing African Nations Cup in Egypt.

Ebunam, a former Mighty Jets of Jos and Elkanemi Warriors star, said Eagles must work harder to progress to the round of eight

.

He said the team lacked discipline in the goal area, adding that the trend that gave them the slim victory in the two games so far may not carry them far in the competition.

“ We qualified all right but it was clumsy, selfish and they obviously failed to apply soccer 101 principles in front of goal area.

“The biggest question of them all was Odion Ighalo who didn’t play purposefully with other strikers.

“It is going to be tougher during upcoming round of 16, the team needs to up their game to the next level.

“In our match against Guinea, the midfield collapsed 20 minutes to end the game, we were very lucky in both first and second games,” he said.

Jude Atupulazi, a soccer enthusiast, corroborated Ebunam’s position on the need for the team to sharpen its attack department.

Atupulazi, who is the Editor-In-Chief of Fides Newspapers, an Awka-based medium, said Gornert Rhor, the coach of the team must fine-tune his strategy to make the team go far in the tournament.

“They’ve done the needful which is getting the maximum points, there is a marked improvement in their defending but the team lacks mobility.

“They need mobility if they are to go far, especially against the bigger teams.

“The team appears goal shy too, a far cry from what transpired during the World Cup qualifiers in their last five games, they have scored three and conceded one.

“It also appears the coach isn’t yet sure of his starting eleven,” he said.

Atupulazi said the coach must work on the team to put them in a good stead to advance to the round of eight.

“Let us hope he sorts this out quickly as they zoom into the knockout rounds, it is a talented team no doubt, but the coach still needs to add gloss to the team.

“As for the keeper, he seems jittery and doesn’t inspire confidence,” he said.

On his part, Victor Nwangwu, a veteran football administrator, lauded the team for keeping a clean clean slate.

Nwangwu said the defence department of the Super Eagles has shown high level of organisation and coordination.

“Defensibly, the team has never played like this before.

“I’ve never seen our team play so well; well organised, so well balanced, everyone playing for each other,” he said.

The Super Eagles are now top of their group with six points from two wins against Burundi and Guinea.