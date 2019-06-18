AFCON: Put vows to use Burkina Faso experience on Eagles

Guinea coach, Paul Put said his experience with Burkina Faso in the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations will come into play when they face Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the 2019 AFCON group B match up.

The Belgian-born coach guided Burkina Faso to their first ever AFCON final in South Africa, but they were unable to find a way against the Super Eagles. Sunday Mba’s 40th minute striker was all the Eagles needed to deny Burkina Faso their first AFCON title.

“We have Nigeria, a strong opponent and I have good memories against them from 2013 with Burkina “Faso. I hope I can make the same experience with Guinea this time around,” Put told Caf’s official website.

“I believe in our chances, but we need to work very hard for it. It will not be easy for us,” Put added.

Guinea will come up against Madagascar on Saturday before taking on Nigeria and Burundi in group B.

“Madagascar and Burundi are seen as outsiders but it is never easy playing against outsiders. It will be very difficult to play against them but I hope we can get out of this group. It is not easy and maybe we will have to play until the last day of the group,” he stated.

Guinea failed to qualify for the last Afcon held in Gabon in 2017 but will be making a return this year, which Put credited to the massive support his team received during the qualification process against Cote d’Ivoire, Central African Republic and Rwanda.