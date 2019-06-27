AFCON: Nigeria Super Eagles must improve on their matches-SWAN national DP

Bauchi – The Deputy National President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Umar Said, has advised Super Eagles to improve on their performance if they want to remain in the ongoing AFCON tournament.

Said gave the advice on Wednesday in Bauchi while reacting to Eagle’s 1-0 defeat of the Guinean national team.

He emphasized that the team must improve, especially on their scoring ability, if the team was to remain relevant.

“Situations prevailed where the defenders were coming to score goals because the attackers had fail to perform their duties.

” There were also situation whereby player like Iwobi fail to play within the team but prefer individual game.

“The team wasted a lot of scoring chances due to poor finishing, though it was a good game and the Eagles were able to carry the,” he observed.

He said that the match between Eagles and Guinea had shown the world that there was “no under-dog squad in the tournament.”

The deputy president urged the team to be careful during their next game which would be a knock-out stage.

“They should avoid unnecessary faults within the 18 yard box, but hold the opponents within their half field.

“I know our players will make it, except if they under-rate their subsequent opponentst,” he asserted. (NAN)