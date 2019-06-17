AFCON: Ndidi warns Eagles against dark horses in Group B

Wilfred Ndidi has warned that Nigeria’s opponents in Group B will not be easy and could have surprises at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles are up against two debutants Madagascar and Burundi and experienced Guinea in their group.

They will take on Burundi in their opening game at the Alexandria Stadium on June 22 – the first time both countries will meet at the competition.

Ahead of the opener, Ndidi urged his teammates not to underrate their opponents and disclosed their target for the group stage.

“I don’t think it is an easy group. for me, there is no easy team in modern football. No matter the name, the only matter is the 90 minutes of the game,” Ndidi said.

“We can get a shock in this group so we have to stay focused on the game, not on how easy it is, and ignore what people say.

“We will play tough games against very good teams and our target is to be on the top by the end of group stages.”

The Leicester City midfielder ended the 2018-19 Premier League season as the best tackler with 123 completed tackles.