AFCON: Ex Rangers midfielder urges Super Eagles to be resilient, aggressive in attack

Enugu – Arthur Ebunam, ex-Rangers International midfielder, has urged the Super Eagles to be aggressive in attack in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign that kicks off on June 21.

Ebunam said this while speaking with the News in Enugu on Friday on chances of the national senior team to lift the trophy of the tournament.

2019 AFCON will kick off, with the new expanded 24 teams and six groups, on Friday (today) in Egypt.

The Super Eagles, who are in Group B, will take on debutant, Burundi, in their opening match on Saturday.

Ebunam, who also played for Mighty Jets of Jos and El-kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri, noted that the team needed to be creative at the midfield in order to hold the ball and act as a shield to the defense.

“I wish our Super Eagles well in their campaign and I am joining millions of Nigerians to pray and encourage them to succeed.

“The team needed to push harder in this tournament by putting up resilience and aggressiveness in attack and the midfield,” he said.

The 2019 AFCON will hold for 29 days from June 21 to July 19 in Egypt. (NAN)