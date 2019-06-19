AFCON 2019: Rohr urges Eagles players to go low profile

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has urged his players to humble themselves and remain in the right frame of mind for the Africa Cup of Nations which begins this weekend in Egypt.

Rohr has always played down his team’s chances, even though the Super Eagles are seen as one of the Cup favourites.

“Our aim at this moment is to stay humble and not get too excited,” the Nigeria coach told BBC Sport

“To say we have to win the Afcon is not my philosophy because we are a very young team

“Already the president said we must win it, but this is not the ideology. We are only making a return after a period of absence so we have to play with happiness and enthusiasm in Egypt.”

The 65-year-old German further cautioned that his squad are a young group, yet a semi-finals progress is possible.

“Our young team will do the best. We have a chance to reach the last four, which for me is already a good result. They did very well in Russia and won hearts, I can tell from the reactions of the fans at home and everywhere I go.”