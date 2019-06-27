Afcon 2019: Nigerians celebrate Round of 16 berth

•Say we don’t need calculators, no permutation this year

Kenneth Omeruo’s header earned Nigeria a 1-0 win over Guinea in their second Group B fixture, which secured their spot in the knockout round of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

After a goalless first half, the Chelsea loanee powered Moses Simon’s corner-kick into the back of the net with his header in the 73rd minute, to extend the Super Eagles’ tally at the summit of their group table to six points after two games.

The triumph at the Alexandria Stadium also confirmed Nigeria’s progress to the Round of 16, and football enthusiasts across the country are pleased by the ease at which the Super Eagles advanced to the next stage.

Reacting to Eagles latest victory, a fan Olaiya Simileoluwa wrote on his Twitter handle, “Now I can breathe some sigh of relief! We don’t need calculators and we are in the Round of 16! Go go Super Eagles!”

Another fan, Nwosu Kngson wrote, “Super Eagles getting the job done. All they’ve done is win win for now”.

In a similar reaction, Felixx Uroko said, “It was a tough one but in the end we got what matters most, the 3 points, and we’re off to the next round. Up SuperEagles.”

Isabela Ekeoma said, “Good one for the Super Eagles. Round of 16 here we come. At least no permutations this time around.”