By Davies Iheamnachor

Finidi George, a former right winger of the Super Eagle, has told Vanguard Sports in Port Harcourt that the Super Eagles have good players, but lacked a team to play the African Cup of Nation, AFCON.

The Ex-Super Eagles star who played for over 15 years noted that his team played with passion to make the nation proud.

George said: “I am a retired football player. I was active during my time and played for over 15 years. During my time, we had passion to play for the country.

“It was not all about money. You could see how we performed but times have changed now, football is run differently.

He blamed the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, for not maintaining the standard set by previous teams, regretting that the nation was declining in football.

George said: “For this, I will blame the NFF for not really maintaining the standard we left. From where we left, today we should have been talking about Nigeria being on top, but that is not the case today.

“We are still struggling, all we have is a bunch of good players here and there, but we don’t have a team. It is about putting up a good team and we are yet to see that.

[READ ALSO]

The AFCON is coming up, we hope we can see the Super Eagles play as a team and a good football nation. We have good players but it’s about putting a good team together.

“In our time we had a good team and not individual players. So, I hope we will be able to show that in the AFCON.”

On the troubling report of the suffering of ex-footballers in the nation, George advocated for the formation of Ex-Footballers’ union to carter for the welfare of the retired players.

He said: “We don’t have a strong football nation, like Ex-Players Union. We depend on NFF to do everything. I will not blame the NFF in the suffering of our ex-footballers, but they should take part of the blame.

“We have to do a good job by establishing ex-footballers team that will generate fund and handle issues of welfare of Ex-footballers.

“We also need to get people that will embrace and support us with fund so that when one of us is sick we will have to go that fund and get money and help the person. We will not wait to accuse the NFF of not doing enough, we have to come together and pursue a common course.”

He further expressed regrets that governments do not seek their advice or bring them into the cabinet to handle sporting activities, noting that it is an area that needs attention to reposition football in the nation.

“When you are a retired footballer it is always difficult to breakthrough, but we hope someday one of these governors will bring in one of the ex-players into his cabinet from there other governors will borrow a leaf.

“Talks have been going on in that direction, we are waiting that they will one day begin to use us as advisers on sports to improve sporting,” George added.

VANGUARD