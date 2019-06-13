Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amuneke has said the two international friendlies against Egypt and Zimbabwe will boost their readiness for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Taifa Stars played against the hosts Egypt last night and they will face Zimbabwe on Saturday as they round off preparations for the tournament.

“They are games that will give us the opportunity to assess ourselves as a team and since we are still preparing for the AFCON which kicks off on the 21st of this month, so it will be a good privilege to assess ourselves as we return to AFCON after 39 years,” Aumneke said.

The Taifa Stars are in group Group C with rivals Kenya, Senegal and Algeria for a chance to reach the knockout stage of the continental competition.