AfCFTA ‘ll have negative, positive impact on Nigeria – Buhari

..C’ttee urges President to sign agreement

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Thursday stated that the government will ensure that all negotiated agreements create business opportunities for Africa’s manufacturers, service providers and innovators.

President Buhari also said that signing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, AfCFTA, will have both negative and positive impact for the Nigeria’s economy.

The President stated this while receiving the report of the report of the committee to assess the impact and readiness for AfCFTA at the presidential villa, Abuja.

This is as the Desmond Guobadia-led committee has urged the President to consider signing the agreement to enable Nigeria join the AfCFTA.

Buhari explained that the AfCFTA that Nigeria desired was one that would assist the country to create wealth for investors and contribute to the job creation programme of the government.

According to him, “The AfCFTA we aspire to have should therefore not only create wealth for investors but also jobs and prosperity for our vibrant and hardworking citizens. The benefits of economic growth must be prosperity for the masses.

“For AfCFTA to succeed, we must develop policies that promote African production, among other benefits.

“Africa, therefore, needs not only a trade policy but also a continental manufacturing agenda. Our vision for intra-African trade is for the free movement of “made in Africa goods”. That is, goods and services made locally with dominant African content in terms of raw materials and value addition.

“If we allow unbridled imports to continue, it will dominate our trade. The implication of this, is that coastal importing nations will prosper while landlocked nations will continue to suffer and depend on aid.”

He said henceforth, all negotiated agreements must create business opportunities for Africa’s manufacturers, service providers and innovators.

He said, “As I stated during the inauguration of this Committee, many of the challenges we face today, whether security, economic or corruption are rooted in our inability, over the years, to domesticate the production of the most basic requirements and create jobs for our very vibrant, young and dynamic population, Buhari added.

President Buhari promised to consider the report of the committee which he said will form part of the consideration in government’s decision on the next steps on the AfCFTA in particular and on broader trade integration subjects.

He noted that it had been over a year now since the African Union Heads of States adopted the Phase I Agreement on the AfCFTA at its 10th Extraordinary Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, on 21st of March 2018.

“Since then, a lot has been said about Nigeria’s decision to conduct a detailed study on how this agreement will impact us as a country.

“Let me state unequivocally that trade is important for us as a nation and to all nations. Economic progress is what makes the world go around.

“Our position is very simple, we support free trade as long as it is fair and conducted on an equitable basis.

“The AfCFTA will have both positive and negative effects on us as a nation and on our region.

“As Africa’s largest economy and most populous country, we cannot afford to rush into such agreements without full and proper consultation with all stakeholders.

“As you mentioned in your report, intra-African trade is only 14% of Africa’s total trade. Our consumption is mostly of goods imported from outside the continent.

In his remarks while presenting the report earlier, chairman of the committee Desmond Guobadia said they proposed policies, programmes, projects and interventions which may position Nigeria adequately for the AfCFTA.

He said, “It is envisaged that the trade liberalization offered by the AfCFTA will make African goods more attractive and potentially cheaper than similar products from outside the continent.”

Speaking further, Guobadia noted that “The AfCFTA therefore provides immense opportunities for Nigeria’s manufacturing and service companies to expand to Africa. Today, many Nigerian companies have developed capacity in some of these sectors and have long desired to expand to Africa but have been constrained by trade barriers which AfCFTA is expected to remove.

“Our study has shown that the AfCFTA is not without major risks and undesirable impacts. The most significant of which is the potential rise in smuggling and abuse of rules of origin. The risk is that it will provide incentive for traders to disguise goods imported from outside the continent as made- in-Africa goods, to qualify for duty-free treatment.

“This risk is high for Nigeria considering that 92% of Nigeria’s imports come from the rest of the world and smuggling, under-reporting of imports and other forms of abuse of rules of origin already constitute major challenges faced by Nigeria in ECOWAS.

“The risk is further complicated by the lack of capacity, resources and “will” on the part of some African countries, to enforce their borders. Tackling this threat will require collective efforts at the highest level of ECOWAS and the African Union. Our report recognizes that there will be significant adjustment costs to manage the negative impacts and to take advantage of the opportunities.” He stressed.

Guobadia said “our reports shows that on the balance, Nigeria should consider joining the AfCFTA and using the opportunity of the ongoing AfCFTA Phase I negotiations to secure the necessary safeguards required to ensure that our domestic policies and programs are not compromised.”