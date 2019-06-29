Adekunle Abdul on a mission

By Juliet Ebirim

Mr Adekunle Abdul, the CEO of Metro and Castle Homes, is a well experienced building engineer with international exposure. Abdul is happily married to Marita Ayodele, daughter of popular natural health specialist, Mrs Quincy Ayodele.

It was a memorable day in the life of this couple last Sunday when they officially unveiled the Phase 1 of Metro & Castles Homes Estate at Sangotedo, Lekki, Lagos State. While speaking during the unveiling, Abdul emphasized that having a shelter is a necessity, not a luxury, and that is the reason Metro & Castles is all out to build affordable houses for people in a serene environment complemented with social amenities like gym, swimming pool, playground for children etc. The suave businessman revealed that SunTrust and Keystone Bank are major partners of Metro & Castles on the project. In his words: “Everybody needs a home, it’s not luxury, but necessity.” he said.