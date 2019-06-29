Adekunle Abdul on a mission

By Juliet Ebirim
Mr Adekunle Abdul, the CEO of Metro and Castle Homes, is a well experienced building engineer with international exposure. Abdul is happily married to Marita Ayodele, daughter of popular natural health specialist, Mrs Quincy Ayodele.
‘Why Nigerians should embrace smart home technology’(Opens in a new browser tab)
It was a memorable day in the life of this couple last Sunday when they officially unveiled the Phase 1 of Metro & Castles Homes Estate at Sangotedo, Lekki, Lagos State. While speaking during the unveiling, Abdul emphasized that having a shelter is a necessity, not a luxury, and that is the reason Metro & Castles is all out to build affordable houses for people in a serene environment complemented with social amenities like gym, swimming pool, playground for children etc. The suave businessman revealed that SunTrust and Keystone Bank are major partners of Metro & Castles on the project. In his words: “Everybody needs a home, it’s not luxury, but necessity.” he said.