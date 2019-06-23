Actor, Uche Maduagwu woos singer, Seyi Shay to marry him

*Threatens to commit suicide if she turns down proposal

By Tolulope Abereoje

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, who is renowned for making controversial statements on his Instagram page, revealed his affection for songstress, Seyi Shay a few days back.

According to a post on his Instagram page, Uche disclosed that the 33-year-old hit maker deserves to get married to a man like him, not forgetting to add that the singer is not getting younger anymore.

“@iamseyishay what you deserve right now is to get married to me, because you are no longer getting younger. My sister, yes, age is just but numbers, but many a time, those numbers can become a spiritual burden if a beautiful woman with the sweetest voice of an angel in Nigeria, refuses to marry the only popular actor in Nollywood, that has ever gotten the attention of an A-list American celebrity. @iamseyishay what else do you need in life? You are pretty, intelligent, God fearing and successful in music, why is it taking you this long to getting married to me? Don’t you know time waits for no one?” he said.

To show his level of seriousness, Uche went on to share a video of him at a jewelry shop about to make a purchase of an engagement ring which according to him is worth three hundred thousand naira. He however stated that he will not hesitate to take his own life if Seyi does not marry him.

“@iamseyishay I will commit suicide if after buying this 300k engagement ring, you don’t marry me. @iamseyishay your engagement ring is ready, come and collect it. Despite my very busy schedule today, I still went out of my way to buy this gold engagement ring for you in Lekki, at a price of 300k. That is to show you that my love for you is like Olumo Rock, it’s unbreakable. I am not a 40 seconds man, Forget about all those “chewing gum” men saying they like you. You are a diamond in a very gentle rough. Who in his right mind will not like you? But your destiny is wired for you to become my wife in Nigeria. Don’t allow the gods get angry with you if you refuse,” he said.