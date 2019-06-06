Activities of non-state actors endangering Nigerians – CISS

The Centre for International and Strategy Studies (CISS) says the activities of some non-state actors are endangering the lives of Nigerians.

The organisation said this in a report released on Thursday.

According to the group, Amnesty International is among the groups endangering lives and destabilising the peace of the nation through its “propaganda”.

ALSO READ: Leah, Alice still alive, ICC says

It said there is an increasing suspicion that Amnesty International was acting a script to cause relative unrest in Nigeria through its activities.

The group added that this much was corroborated by the Nigerian government when it stated that the organisation’s operations in Nigeria seem geared towards damaging the morale of the Nigerian military in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

“The Centre for International and Strategy Studies was able to identify areas where it can be said that the activities of Amnesty International seem to be in support of Boko Haram terrorists. This much was established with the way and manner it carries on with what can be term propaganda against the Nigerian government,” the report read.

“Amnesty International in a report in 2018 had alleged that it had obtained footage of a shocking and unconscionable use of deadly force by soldiers and police against IMN members. The report further claimed that the video footage and eyewitness testimonies consistently show that the Nigerian military dispersed peaceful gatherings by firing live ammunition without warning, in clear violation of Nigerian and international law.

“It was also discovered that Amnesty International took up the role of the mouthpiece of the deadly IMN and feigned ignorance to all its evil acts against the Nigerian state. This much was visible in its reports that were scrutinized for the sake of arriving at a logical conclusion.

“The actions of Amnesty International as speculated in some quarters are aimed towards tactic support for militant groups in Nigeria that have caused untold hardship to innocent women and children. The Indigenous People of Biafra is not an exception in this trend. In several reports scrutinized, it was realized that Amnesty International always feign ignorance to acts of lawlessness carried out by IPOB.”