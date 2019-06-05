Accidents : Iwuanyanwu advocates road safety education in schools

ABUJA – MEDIA Mogul and Publisher of Champion Newspaper,Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu,has advocated establishment of road safety education in basic schools in the country, saying it was one of the ways of addressing the high rate of accidents on the nation’s highways and waterways.

The founder of Iwuanyanwu National Ambulance,who said for accidents on roads and waterways to be drastically addressed,road safety education must be taken to the cradle, insisted that it was particularly needed in the secondary school level.

He spoke at the weekend,in Abuja,after the foundation,Iwuanyanwu National Ambulance, was bestowed with Transportation and Logistics Excellence Award as the Best NGO in Emergency Response,by the Nigerian Transportation Commissioners Forum.

Speaking through the National Coordinator, Iwuanyanwu National Ambulance,Mr Chinedu Nsofor,the philanthropist,listed state of the road,mental health or state of some drivers,carelessness and inexperience among others as factors causing accidents on both highways and waterways.

“It is time to take road safety education to the cradle, so that people can start learning it from childhood.

“There should be debates on issues of road safety in secondary schools because when students engage themselves in research in order to prepare themselves for secondary school debates,they will have enough information on road safety and road use.

“These can also prepare them to be useful advisers to their parents and guardian at home, especially those who are illiterates.

“When road safety education is taken down to secondary schools, how to use signs and other things,it will go a long way because many illiterate parents who are driving today can be educated by their children on road safety,”he said.

He disclosed that:”It is our commitment, it is our passion that before the end of this year,we will flag off inter-secondary school debate in all the 36 states of the federation.”

“Iwuanyanwu is bothered on how lives can be saved on our highways and make Nigeria a better society,”he added.

While noting that the award given his organisation was in recognition of its exploit in emergency response,he explained that :”Iwuanyanwu National Ambulance is a foundation that was set up on humanitarian grounds.”

Nsofor said:”It is the ideology of our chairman who is compassionate about the wellbeing of humanity, the suffering of people, the high rate of death on our highways and other means of transportation.

“This has been a concern to him over the years. Since 1982,he has invested heavily on this foundation to see that lives are saved on our highways, on our railway, on our seaports

“In fact, Iwuanyanwu National Ambulance was commended by the president in 1985 when Iwuanyanwu Marine Ambulance intervened to rescue victims of a boat that capsized for uncommon response.”

“Iwuanyanwu National Ambulance was honoured for its humanitarian services over the years in recognition of their emergency response in different accidents that have happened on out waterways and on our roads,”he explained.

According to him,”A driver not receiving proper training, not attending proper driving school and not properly manning the steering could carelessly use the road and this could cause devastating effects and damage to human lives and property on our highways.”

“These factors can be addressed and that is what we do in Iwuanyanwu National Ambulance.

“We try to sensitise drivers through trainings to get them understand that they need to be in the right frame of minds and that they need to get all the required training before they can step in to drive.

“We do our work in synergy with the Federal Road Safety Corps, the lead agency in road safe management,”he further explained.