Accident: Three dead, one injured at Oko, Anambra

By Muoneke Chioma

Multiple deaths were recorded earlier today after an accident occurred in front of St Peters Catholic church Oko, Anambra state.

The Community had resumed various activities on Monday morning when a loaded tipper truck filled with sand collided with a tricycle (keke) filled with passengers as it descended Ekwulobia.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the accident occurred as a result of the truck’s failed break, and the ‘keke’ driver tried to manoeuvre away from the oncoming vehicle but could not escape in time before the collision occurred which crushed the tricycle beyond repair.

As at the time of this report, three persons have been recorded dead, which includes the driver, a student and one other passenger. The only passenger who survived the accident but sustained serious injuries have been taken to the hospital to receive treatment.