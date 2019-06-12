Abuja Stadium: Renovate it, don’t stop at renaming, Shehu Sani tells Buhari

Senator Shehu Sani from Kaduna, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to go a step further to renovate the National Stadium Abuja after it was renamed after Chief Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12 1993 presidential election.

Buhari renamed the stadium on Wednesday while delivering his inaugural June 12 Democracy Day address at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The 1993 presidential election was annulled by former military head of state Ibrahim Babangida, alias IBB, and Sani went to twitter handle to say that renaming the stadium to honour Abiola could mean nothing if not renovated.

“Renaming the National Stadium Abuja after Chief MKO Abiola is a great honour and commendable.

“Abiola was a pillar of sports, he deserves it; this should also be an opportunity to renovate and refurbish the arena for so long in decrepit state.”