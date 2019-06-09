Abiola’s family’s patriarch, matriarch died for democracy to thrive — Okunniyi, June 12 Movement Convener

By Chris Onuoha

Comrade Wale Okunniyi, the Convener of the June 12 Pro-Democracy Movement of Nigeria, speaks on the recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day.

The Federal Government has recognised June 12 as Democracy Day in Nigeria. Do you see this as an achievement for the pro-democracy movement?

It is a welcome development for us in the pro-democracy movement. It is a right step in the right direction and a first step taken by government in the recognition given to the martyr and the pro-democracy movement. So, this is the first step to show that civil rule holds in the country. That is our aspiration and ultimate goal. We appreciate what government has done. We commend them and will likely give an award on the recognition of Democracy Day during the June 12 celebration.

Has the group really achieved what it wants with the recognition of June 12 by government?

Recognition of June 12 as a Democracy Day has not truly achieved our goals. Although we have not organised any rally in a long while, in terms of the right structure, the strengthening of the economic structure of the country is a hurdle to be crossed. I think what government needs to do now is to look at the foundational structure of the country that allows Nigerians in their various constituencies to bring about the peoples’ Constitution which they can hold and can also translate to economic prosperity. That is our hope. ‘Hope 93’, as conceived by the late Chief MKO Abiola, was all about mass prosperity and end to poverty, but ever since, poverty has increased. So, if we have not achieved end to poverty, then we have not achieved the aspiration of the winner of that election or the people who voted. Our focus now is to ensure that civil rule translates into the aspiration of the people in the vanguard of that struggle which is abolition of poverty for the greatest number of the people of Nigeria. Until democracy translates into economic prosperity for the majority of the people, government has not done much recognising June 12. However, we commend the first step they have taken to recognise that election.

Can restructuring be a solution to the problem of poverty?

Yes! We keep harping on constitutional restructuring. When we talk about that, we mean Nigerians should be given the Constitution of their own as against the 1999 Constitution that came as Decree 24 of 1999 and imposed on the people. Nigerians should be able to drive a constitutional restructuring which they can call their own. Constitutional restructuring is an essential key to getting into a prosperous democracy. And when people have prosperous democracy, they have a sense of belonging. There won’t be incidents of kidnapping, militancy and Boko Haram. If you look at the 1989 Constitution, it was the deepest we have ever gone in terms of producing a political process but, at the end of the day, it was annulled. It did not see the light of day. They doctored the people’s resolution. So, if we must do something about it, if we must move forward, we need peace and stability to have prosperity. If there is no peace, there will be no security and there cannot be economic prosperity.

Some people spoke about paying compensation to the Abiola family. Do you agree?

We have consistently made a case for that in the last 26 years. It is a yearly thing. If you come to our event this year at the MKO Abiola Pro-democracy Centre, you will hear it again. We have always said that the family that made a huge sacrifice for us to have democracy should really be well compensated. They should be looked after because their businesses were ruined in that process.

Their matriarch and patriarch died in that process for us to have civil rule. Nigeria must be kind enough to look after them and must not allow them to suffer. They have continued to suffer inwardly because of democratic struggle in this country.

They should be compensated beyond award and recognition. Nigeria has to do something for the children, wives and family members who Abiola used to cater for so that they do not continue to suffer. This can come in terms of appointments, strengthening their businesses or any other means of giving them some sense of belonging. We have made that point in terms of awareness and other means and wish that government that recognised their patriarch’s struggle will not relent.