Abiodun proscribes transport unions, names ad-hoc Hajj c’ttee

By Daud Olatunji



ABEOKUTA—GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, proscribed all transport unions in the state and named a 13-man committee to coordinate the activities of road transport trade unions.

The Governor also constituted an ad-hoc Committee to coordinate the 2019 Hajj operations for the State Muslims faithful performing this year’s pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina in the absence of a substantive Muslim Welfare Board.

The interim road transport unions’ committee is headed by Mr. Sunday Olufemi Adeniyi, while the Hajj Operation Committee is chaired by Imam Mufutau Majekodunmi.

Other members of the Hajj committee are Alhaji Abdul Gafar Orunsolu, Imam Rufai Sile, Alhaji Misbau Salako and Alhaji Tijani Hassan Ishola.

Other members of the committee are Alhaji Tunde Oladunjoye, Mrs. Raheemat Oloyede, Mr. Kamaru Oduntan and Alhaja Bisola Aliu.

The Governor also appointed Alhaji Abdul Yekin Arimyau Parakoyi as the Amirul Hajj for this year’s pilgrimage.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abiodun, Mr. Kunle Somorin noted that the mandate of the Road Transport Associations’ Interim committee is basically to review the operations of the unions and make recommendations on how the unions could be better organised to support the developmental agenda of the state.

The interim Committee is expected to educate and create awareness amongst the stakeholders in the sector on the need to ensure peaceful conduct at all times and avoid any activities that could undermine peace, security and safety of life and property in the state.

Abiodun urged the committee to make recommendations for consideration of the Government on the way forward for these unions, adding that all road transport associations’ stand dissolved immediately.