Abide by electoral rules to maintain internal democracy, INEC tells stakeholders

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – INDEPENDENT National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Monday urged stakeholders especially politicians to abide by electoral rules and regulation to engender free, fair and credible election meant to advance democracy.

INEC’s Enugu State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Dr Emeka Ononamadu, made the call during a one-day workshop for “INEC post-election Review of the 2019 General Elections in Enugu State’’.

Dr Ononamadu said that not abiding by electoral rules had led to lack of internal democracy in political parties, “which its resultant effect is the current high pre-election litigation, over 800, in various courts across the country’’.

“Another fall-out of this is also the high violence witness in some states, Enugu State not included, but we as the commission staff feel the impact of these violence especially those directed to us, INEC staff and electorates as well,’’ he said.

According to him, any person or group that endangers the lives of electorates and INEC staff through violence, threat and intimidation should not be allowed to benefit from their illegality.

“If we allow this, it will endanger our democracy and the entire democratic processes and tenets; since there is an organic link between free, fair and credible election and good governance.

“As a commission we are prepared to ensure that our staff are given the maximum protection as they carry out their election duties henceforth.

“INEC is prepared to always give Nigerians the best election; but we want Nigerians to give the commission maximum cooperation so that collectively we advance democracy and good governance,’’ he said.

On the workshop, Ononamadu said that the post-election review would strengthen the role of electoral officers, improve the electoral process and broaden the capacity of electoral officers to deliver on their mandate.

“The commission will soon start rewarding staff that worked effectively and efficiently for it to achieve its election mandate; while reprimanding staff that failed the commission in the course of discharging their election duties,’’ he said.