Abia teachers call off 2-week strike

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—PUBLIC primary and secondary school teachers in Abia State have called off their two weeks old strike over non-payment of salaries.

The leadership of the teachers’ union, Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, directed their members to resume work immediately.

Their action was said to have been prompted by the personal intervention of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who led the talks with the leadership of striking teachers and reached an accord with them.

On the strength of this, NUT leadership in a communiqué by the state chairman, Kizito Kalu and Secretary, Nnenna Okonkwo, commended Governor Ikpeazu for what they referred to as “his quick and prompt intervention over the teachers’ demands.”

Though the union did not give details of the meeting or agreement, it was learned that government accepted many of their demands, prompting them to suspend the strike.

The communiqué read in part: “State Working Executive Council-in-Session wishes to place on record that it was when our governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, intervened, that NUT demands were sincerely and passionately looked into with a view to permanently resolve them.”

According to the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ikpeazu, Onyebuchi Ememanka, the governor “is grateful to the teachers for their maturity, friendship and commitment to the development of primary and secondary education in the state.

“The consistent first class performance of Abia State in examinations is testament to the dedication of our teachers in synergy with his administration.”