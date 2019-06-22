Abia secure – Speaker

Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Engr Chinedum Orji, has assured members of the Clergy in Abia State that there is no need to entertain fears about rumours of security threats in the State as there are adequate arrangements on ground by the State government to ensure the security of lives and property.

The Speaker stated this while having an interactive session with leaders of the Aba Anglican Provincial Council led by

Most Revd Dr Ikechi Nwosu, at St Stephen’s Anglican Church, Umuahia, on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Responding to the concerns raised by the priests at the session, Orji assured that security remains a top priority for the government of Abia State, hence, the recent procurement and distribution of patrol vehicles, equipped with the necessary communication gadgets, to the police and other security agencies in the state to enhance their operations.

“Let no one be swayed by the rumors of proliferation of arms in the State especially as spread on social media. I want to assure you that the Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, is collaborating well with our security agencies to not only stamp out crime and criminality, but to also prevent its occurrence anywhere in the State. The recent procurement of patrol vehicles and distribution of same to relevant security agencies, is a testimony to this fact. We also have in place, adequate legislations to tackle the germane issues you have raised here.”

The Speaker who was accompanied to the session by members representing Ikwuano and Umuahia South State Constituencies respectively, Hon Stanley Nwabuisi and Hon Jerry Uzosike, requested the Church to “help sensitise your members to also do their own part in ensuring that efforts of government in the area of security are not in vain”.

On the welfare of the people and provision of infrastructure, Orji said this will continue to be a priority of government but explained that there are some impediments to the desire of government to meet the yearnings of Abians. He said such impediments include the ever rising needs of the people in relation to scarce resources to meet such needs, growing wage bills, inadequate FAAC allocations, reluctance of the people to pay tax to shore up the State’s IGR, resistance to helpful institutional reforms by some entrenched interests, among others. He however assured that machinery is already in place to tackle these challenges and continue to improve the people’s welfare within the limits of available resources.

While thanking the Church leaders for the opportunity to interact with them, he urged them “to always seek clarifications on any issues that might not be clear to them and also interact with the Governor in order to have firsthand information on issues that might be agitating their minds on behalf of the people”.

In his reaction before the Clergy prayed for him, Most Revd Dr Ikechi charged the Speaker to remain a good ambassador and continue to ensure that the people get the best from the government of the day.

“We will continue to engage government and challenge them when and where necessary on behalf of the people, in order to ensure good governance in the State”‘, he concluded.

The Aba Anglican Provincial Council is made up of the following Dioceses:

Umuahia, Ukwa, Ikwuano, Isuikwuato/Umunneochi, Arochikwu/Ohafia, Isiala Ngwa, Isiala Ngwa South, Aba and Aba Ngwa North