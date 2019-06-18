AbdulRazaq releases N20m to fix township roads in Ilorin

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Kwara State Road Maintenance Agency, KWARMA, has begun massive rehabilitation of 10 roads across Ilorin, the state capital, including the long-neglected Offa Garage Roundabout Road.

This followed the release of N20 million by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for immediate rehabilitation of roads that are in bad state and needed urgent fixing in the capital city.

Usman Jibril, General Manager of KWARMA, said it had already started massive rehabilitation works on the Offa Garage and Geri Alimi-Asa Dam roads.

He said the agency had the mandate to quickly fix the roads to end the nightmares the people face on the roads.

“We have started immediate work based on the fund the governor released to KWARMA and Kwara State Asphalt Plant,” Jibril said.

He listed other roads to be covered “under Phase 1” to include Isale Aluko-Kokorokan-Ita Kudimoh Road; Adeta-Al-Hikmah Road; Olorunshogo-Geri Alimi Road; Kaduna Road, Adewole; Osere-Cemetry Road; General Hospital- Geri Alimi; Offa Garage Geri Alimi Road; and Sani Okin Road.

Jibril said they have a mandate to complete the rehabilitation within the next seven days, with the phase two of the works likely to begin soon.

Governor AbdulRazaq had said last week that he would embark on rehabilitation of roads within the metropolis and other parts of the state in phases.

He lamented the poor state of the roads across the state, adding that the government will collaborate with the Federal Government and private sectors on some of the roads, especially federal roads.