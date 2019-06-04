Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq: On the block for a better Kwara

By DEMOLA AKINYEMI

THE Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is a successful businessman, an oil magnate and a political prodigy.

He has been one of the haters of the Saraki political dynasty in Kwara and has been contesting on the platform of parties opposed to the Sarakis for close to 20 years now.

In 2003, Abdulrazaq contested the governorship on the banner of the then Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, and lost to Dr Bukola Saraki, who won a second term on the plank of the All Nigerian Peoples Party, ANPP.

The CPC was founded by Major General Muhammadu Buhari, who also ran for the presidency in 2003 on the party’s card.

It was indeed the political meeting point of the duo, which 16 years yielded dividends with Abdulrazaq’s election as governor of Kwara State.

Fortune and fate indeed smiled on Abdulrazaq in the last general elections going by the way he emerged as the governorship candidate of the APC after a keenly contested primaries.

But unlike what the political narrative in Kwara State used to be in the past, the political system suddenly changed to a political movement.

It was tagged “O to ge” meaning Enough is enough of the Saraki political dynasty.

Like a child’s play and possibly a movie, the movement suddenly assumed a life of its own, spread like a wild harmattan fire across the nooks and crannies of the state.

The opposition this time varied their tactics, took to the local media in the state particularly the Radio stations to persistently highlight the alleged evils of the Saraki political dynasty in the state to get the masses’ sympathies.

They were said to have done this to get to the hearts and psyche of the masses knowing full well that they couldn’t match Dr Bukola Saraki money-for-money going by their experience with him over the years.

The strategy paid off. As the people voted against Senate President Bukola Saraki and PDP candidates at the polls in the state.

The supporters of Dr Bukola Saraki and indeed the media machines of the out-gone government of Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed failed woefully to neutralize the campaigns of the opposition and defended why the Saraki political dynasty must continue to rule in Kwara.

Tasks before Abdulrazaq

Having taken over the reign of government in Kwara State, Abdulrazaq surely has all that it takes to turn Kwara state around for good.

There has been so much talk about no more political godfatherism in Kwara. So, to a large extent, stakeholders are expecting a clear departure from the performance of governments installed by Dr Bukola Saraki.

Abdulrazaq, who came from the noble Abdulrazaq’s family in Ilorin is expected to bring fresh innovations that would engender huge infrastructure development, and massive youths employment in the state.

These expectations are surely high in Kwara state now as nobody is ready to take excuses for poor or non-performance.

So Abdulrazaq must meet the high expectations. He is currently sourcing for big investors to invest in the state.

He was lately in the United States of America, USA, where he had useful discussions with some investors on the need to come and invest in Kwara.

Having contested on many occasions, Abdulrazaq is at home with the needs of the people of Kwara and their challenges particularly going by his various opposition to alleged mis-governance of the Saraki political dynasty in the state over the years.

Now he has all the opportunities, to make those impacts and also to deliver on all his electoral promises. So the work has started and Kwarans are waiting.

The next four years will confirm or deny the capacity and capability of Abdulrazaq to make Kwara State greater than what it is today.