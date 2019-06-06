AANI hails election, emergence of Prof Bande as new UNGA President

…felicitates with Muslims at Eid El Fitri

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- THE Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI, hailed the election and emergence of Prof Tijjani Mohammed-Bande, as the new President of United National General Assembly, UNGA.

AANI in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr.Ogbonna Onyeisi, mni, described the election of Prof Bande by the 4th session of the General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York, United States of America, USA, as well deserved and at the right time.

AANI further stated that with the don as the newly elected President of UNGA, there will be more performance in terms of policies and decisions by the world’s body in tackling a whole lot of issues affecting the peoples of the world in different countries.

Prof Bande who was Nigeria’s Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations, UN, takes over from María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés of Ecuardor whose tenure ended on June 4, 2019 following Bande’s election. Garces was the fourth woman to be elected to the post. She took office on 5 June 2018.

His election and emergence was an unopposed vote on Tuesday June 4, 2019, which he automatically becomes the 74th holder of the position to serve the one-year role.

The new UNGA President was former Director-General of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru in Jos.

The statement reads in part, “The Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI, congratulates the Prof. Tijjani Mohammed Bande, the former Director-General of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru Jos as the newly-elected President of United National General Assembly, UNGA.

“Prof. Bande who directed the affairs of NIPSS, our Ama Mater for so many years before he was appointed Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

“AANI is proud of Prof Bande and will stand by him in the journey of making the world a better society. We know him as a man of substance and vast experience on public, diplomatic and economic issues.

“His election which was unopposed indicates that he well deserved the position as UNGA President for the next one year. We envisage his vision, passion and patriotism coming to bare on the world stage that is not strange to him.”

Meanwhile, AANI in the statement also felicitated with Muslims in the country who just ended their Ramadan fast as they joined other Muslims across the world to mark the Eid El Fitri celebrations.

The association also urged Muslims to abide by the lessons and instructions they have been taught during the fasting period by practicing them and to also live in and promote peace, love and unity in the country.

“We congratulate Muslims in Nigeria and all over the world as they mark the celebration of Eid El Fitr as Nigerian’s foremost Think Tank, at the end of the Ramadan fasting. We urge you to emulate Prophet Muhammad who initiated Eid El Fitri, “The Feast of Breaking the Fast,” according to Islamic Calendar.

“AANI calls on Muslims faithful to use this celebration to reflect on the challenges facing our country and humanity today and strive to live according the commandments in Glorious Book of Quran which preaches love, peace and tolerance among humanity.”

The spokesman of AANI, Dr Ogbonna Onyeisi further stated that AANI as a foremost Think Tank in Nigeria will always collaborate with religious and political leaders in Nigeria to promote peace and understanding for national unity.

He stated further that the current National Executive of AANI under the leadership of retired Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Dikko Abubakar, CFR, mni, is using this opportunity of Eid-El-Fitri festival to reiterate its commitment to sustainable development in Nigeria and will continue to recommend to the Government of Nigeria, policies and implementation strategies to solve the security and other developmental challenges facing our country today.

“AANI is calling on Nigerians irrespective of religious or political affiliation to be patriotic, act as change agents and should support governments at all level towards building a better society in Nigeria”, Onyeisi stated.