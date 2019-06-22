AA executive approves withdrawal from Imo guber election petition tribunal

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE National Think Tank Committee,NTTC of the Action Alliance, yesterday, ratified the party’s withdrawal from Imo governorship election petition tribunal, sitting in Owerri.

The party’s national decision making committee,at a media briefing, Friday, in Abuja, explained that its decision for the action was informed by what it called “national interest.”

Besides,the committee at the briefing presided over by the party’s national chairman,Chief Kenneth Udeze and the National Secretary,Vernimbe James,said it approved the dissolution of Imo State chapter executives and appointment of caretaker committee effective 21st June,2019.

A 15-point communique signed by the committee after its meeting and released to the media at the briefing by Chief Udeze,said some members of the National Executive Committee of the AA were placed on suspension for gross misconduct.

Those affected, according to the communique,were “Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, Deputy National Chairman; Charles Chukwuemeka, National Publicity Secretary; Michael Madu,National Youth Leader;Anaukyaa Mnenge Peter, National Legal Adviser, Chief Eze Nwoke, National Financial Secretary;Alhaji Jibril Aminu,National Vice Chairman,North West;Eli Moses, National Vice Chairman, North Central;Hon Joshua Adewale, National Vice Chairman, South West and Adebayo Lawal, National Auditor.”

“The suspended National officers have been referred to the party’s disciplinary committee for further action,”it read.

“The Action Alliance remains in partnership with others in the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP,”it added.

The committee, according to the communique approved that “women of integrity be considered in the party for considerable strategic position to encourage gender friendly stance of the party.”

It also “approved the nomination and appointment for the membership of the party’s Board of Trustees,BOT across the state with the appointment of Hon. Adaora Onyechere,as BOT Chairman and Dr Torngee Malu as BOT secretary subject for ratification by the National Convention.

The committee also “passed vote of confidence on the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC,Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and the commission’s staff,even as it urged the Commission to engage the services of her permanent staff as returning officers in subsequent elections for transparency and credibility of the electoral process in Nigeria.”

It equally approved the holding of the party’s special National Convention within three months from 21st June,2019.

“The party is worried on the state of insecurity in the country and demand that the federal government and security agencies do the needful in securing the lives of defenceless Nigerians,”it said.