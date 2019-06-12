A-Ibom: Card readers malfunctioned in various polling units – APC’s witness tells court

Akwa-Ibom: Mr. Usen, a witness of the All Progressives Congress, APC and its candidate in the recently concluded elections in Akwa-Ibom state, on June 10, 2019, claimed that the card readers malfunctioned in so many polling units and that there was no accreditation in polling units in the ward where he was a collation agent.

Meanwhile, APC’s candidate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the immediate past representative of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district in the National Assembly, was in court for the first time since the National Assembly Petition Tribunal began sitting. He was opportune to be briefed through the pre hearing report of the tribunal, which marked the end of the prehearing session and commencement of trial.

Mr. Usen, one of the witnesses who identified himself as APC chieftain and 2019 elections ward collating officer in Essien Udim Local Government Area, said that the box designed for accreditation of voters was not ticked on result sheets shown to him by INEC. He said that could mean that there was no accreditation in seven polling units, leading to cancellation of elections in those units.

The witness also responded that voters’ registers and card readers are tools for accreditation, and explained that where the card reader fails, accreditation are usually done manually.

The witness also told the tribunal that card readers malfunctioned in various polling units in his area.

Taking the floor, Barr. Emukporueo, representing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and two other officials of the Commission joined as respondents, asked if the witness is aware that results of seven units were cancelled in his ward, but he replied on the negative.

Barr. Emukporoeu craved the indulgence of the tribunal to put it to the witness that the results which led to the cancellation of seven polling units in his ward are completely inconsistent and not a product of the voters’ registers which were marked as exhibits R2, R4, R5, R7, R8, R11.

The Counsel to the petitioner, Barr. Ameh argued before the tribunal that the witness is not the maker of the documents and the function of the voters’ registers are for the polling units, stressing that his witness was a ward agent.

Barr. Emukporueo urged the tribunal to overrule the objection of his colleague as the questions were reactions to the words of the witness himself, who said that card readers malfunctioned and accreditation was done manually, thus opening himself to questions concerning the voters’ registers.

He referred the tribunal to section 222 of the evidence act, and held that the witness got questions within the confines of the evidence act, to test his credibility and would be unfair to INEC to be stopped from asking their questions.

He finally submitted that it is a life and critical issue to ask if there was accreditation and election.

The tribunal, after listening to arguments of all the parties, ruled that the witness should answer the questions directed to him, as they are all in line with Section 295(2) of the evidence act.

The tribunal accordingly adjourned to Friday, June 14, 2019.

Meanwhile, a socio-political group, Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement, AILM, has described the confession of the witness as testimony to their earlier stand that APC has nothing to do at the tribunal.

Reacting to the issue, the leader of the AILM, Prince Emmanuel Sam, noted that APC is only at the tribunal to make noise as the party was totally defeated in the last general elections in the state.

Sam said, “since the party leaders in Akwa Ibom State do not know their bearings, they have now resorted to attacking the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Mike Igini as a way of assuaging their defeat.”

He called Akwa Ibomites to remain calm and watch God.