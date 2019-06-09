9th Senate: You can’t throw away 6m votes, Gaya tells APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Ahead of the inauguration of the ninth National Assembly on June 11, Senator representing Kano South Senatorial District, Kabiru Gaya has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress APC to concede the position of the Deputy President of the Senate to the Northwest which gave the party about six million votes.

According to him, the best way to consolidate the votes from the zone was to zone the office to the North West, saying anything to the contrary would mean throwing away such huge support base.

Speaking with journalists yesterday in Abuja, Gaya, a fourth time Senator said the APC won the Presidential election because of the person of President Muhammadu Buhari and the votes from Kano State, arguing that the party should serve those who have served it.

He said; “My reasons for saying nobody should produce the deputy senate president rather than the North West is because we produced 6 million votes and in this kind of politics, you don’t throw away where you are strong.

“You will have to consolidate the party, because this last election (APC victory) was made possible because of Buhari and Kano factors.

“What we are saying is that, because of that, quiet a number of what we had, Kano alone had 1.4 million and we have 6 million registered voters.

“So, what we are saying is that if we could give speaker to the South West, I can see no reason why we can’t get Deputy Senate President in the North. If we are saying we have the President, fine, South has the Vice President and I believe it is better we consolidate on our positions now. Then, that will attract even the other two zones to also work hard for the APC because I know that President Buhari did a lot in all these states.”

Speaking on how other zones should be accommodated in the principal offices of 9th Senate, he said; “You know we need the South East, we need the South South and the remaining four zones.

“You see, there are other positions like Senate Leader which is also a very important position, we have Chief Whip which is also important because if you give all other zones positions, and you deny North West which has the highest number of votes – 6 million votes that would not be good. What it means is that you want to throw away 6 million votes.

“I am saying we need the South East, we need South South, but you cannot throw away where you have 20 Senators. Though, with the present record we now have 17, which is unfortunate, but you cannot give Deputy Senate President to where you have only two senators.”

The Senator said he does not believe in dropping statistics of Senators behind his ambition, but said he has over 70 per cent chances.

“My chances are very high. I am sure. I am not bragging but definitely it is over 70 to 80%.”

Aside Sen. Gaya, other aspirants to the office of the Deputy Senate President include Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and a former Governor of Abia State and Senator-elect, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.