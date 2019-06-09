9th Senate: I will contest for Senate Presidency – Ndume

Says nobody has invited him to the Villa as there was no need for that

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of Tuesday’ inauguration of the Senate, former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, All Progressives Congress, APC, Borno South Thursday vowed that he will not step down for anybody as he was determined to contest for the position of Senate President.

Ndume who noted that nobody has invited him to the Villa, said however that no one would do that as there was no need for it.

His explanations came barely some hours after the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Danjuma Goje, APC, Gombe Central was invited to the Presidential Villa and subsequently withdrew from the race of Senate President for Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, APC, Yobe North.

Explanations by Ndume also became imperative because there are speculations that he might be considering opting out from the contest ahead of next week.

Answering questions from journalists Thursday in Abuja at the National Assembly, the former Senate Leader said that nobody has ever invited him from the Villa ostensibly to ask him to drop his aspiration or step down for anybody.

Ndume who who noted that there won’t be any cause at this hour to drop his aspiration, meaning the die is cast already or it is too late in the day to consider such a thought, said, “Iam very much in the race, and I have a lot of the senators-elect cutting across political party lines rooting for me already.

“Nobody has invited me to the Villa for any talk, and there’s no cause for it at this moment in time.

“I’ll contest for the 9th Senate President position, Insha Allah on Tuesday next week”

Senator Ndume who took time to praise Senate President, Bukola Saraki during the valedictory session of the 8th senate however warned the 9th Senate against compromising the independence of the legislative arm of government.

He said independence of the legislative arm is imperative because the only difference between the rules of the military or any form of tyrannical rules is the institution of legislature arm of government.

Senator Ndume said, ‘’We have been together for the past four years in the 8th senate. We have at lots of time had cause to disagree with you (senate president), but I respect him for one thing and that is his unequal resilience and standing for what he believes in. Perhaps that was why he and I had some differences because I also stand for what I believe in, just as I try to take it to the end.

‘’In the course of that there would be disagreement, because you are Saraki and I am Ndume. But all I want to add is that throughout the four years I’ve never had differences with anybody consciously on personal basis. It is either what I think is right ran in conflict with the view of another person, but definitely not as a result of personality or the person involved.

‘’The 8th senate have so much grounds, made some mistakes in the course of those accomplishment. This is just as there other grounds yet to be covered, and I hope the 9th senate shall learn from the experiences of the 8th senate.

‘’My greatest concern is the independence of this institution, which is not to say that we should not work in harmony with the other arms of government; but it is incumbent on us not to compromise independence of the legislature which I see as the most dangerous thing coming our way in the next senate.

‘’The only difference between the rules of the military or any form of tyrannical rules is this institution or legislature arm of government. We need to support other arm of government but must avoid doing so by acquiescing or compromising the principle governing independence of the legislative arm of government.

‘’Yesterday I tried to look at the dictionary meaning of the term, ’senator’’ even though I am a senator. What I saw shows that those coming back and those not returning are called senators. There are no former senators, once a senator is a senator forever.”