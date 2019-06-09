Breaking News
Translate

9th Senate: Ali-Ndume congratulates Ahmad Lawan

On 12:56 pmIn News, Politicsby Comments

By Anthony Ogbonna

Following the emergence of Senator Ahmad Lawan, representing Yobe North, as the Senate President, Senator Ali-Ndume who contested the position with him has congratulated him.

Ndume,Satumari
Ndume

Read also: Breaking: Ahmad Lawan wins senate presidency election

After Lawan was announced as the winner, Senator Ndume was seen to have stood up and shaken hands with Senator Lawan, indicating his acceptance of the outcome of the election.

Lawan defeated Senator Ali-Ndume with 79 votes, out of the total of 107 votes cast.

After a secret ballot voting, the clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, had announced that Lawan had been elected as the Senate’s president.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.