9th Senate: Ali-Ndume congratulates Ahmad Lawan

By Anthony Ogbonna

Following the emergence of Senator Ahmad Lawan, representing Yobe North, as the Senate President, Senator Ali-Ndume who contested the position with him has congratulated him.

After Lawan was announced as the winner, Senator Ndume was seen to have stood up and shaken hands with Senator Lawan, indicating his acceptance of the outcome of the election.

Lawan defeated Senator Ali-Ndume with 79 votes, out of the total of 107 votes cast.

After a secret ballot voting, the clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, had announced that Lawan had been elected as the Senate’s president.