9th NASS: Ned Nwoko denied accreditation

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of tomorrow’s inauguration, Senators and members, House of Representatives- elect have begun their documentation and registration processes.

The lawmakers who arrived, hearing room one at 12 noon to start the process and go for capturing, were not attended to as at the time of filing this report which is to 10pm because the capturing machines are not enough.

The Clerk to the National Assembly, CNA, Mohammed Sani- Omolori was on ground to supervise the process.

Meanwhile, Ned Nwoko, Delta North was yesterday denied accreditation for the 9th Assembly.

The former member, House of Representatives, who arrived National Assembly early for the accreditation of Senators-elect was turned down by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori.

Omolori had accosted Nwoko at the lobby opposite Hearing Room 1, venue for the accreditation of the federal lawmakers informing him that he will not be accredited because of unsettled electoral dispute in his Delta North Senatorial District.

It would be recalled that Nwoko is currently entangled in legal battle with a ranking Senator and a member of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Peter Nwaoboshi over the rightful candidate of the party in the last General Election.

Court of Appeal had last month ruled in favour of Nwaoboshi nullifying Nwoko’s victory at the Federal High Court and asking the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to recognise and issue him(Nwaoboshi) Certificate of Return.