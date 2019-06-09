9th NASS: Election of Lawan, others signifies defeat of PDP’s lawlessness -APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Basking in the euphoria of the victory of its candidates in Tuesday’s election of principal officers of the ninth National Assembly, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has launched a blistering attack on the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP accusing it of brazen lawlessness and impunity.

“This landslide victory by APC candidates is a triumph of democracy and party politics over the brazen lawlessness of anti-democratic forces who are nestled in the opposition party”, the party said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Tuesday night.

In its first formal reaction to the emergence of the national assembly leaders, the APC said its attempt to enthrone political party discipline has now paid off.

“Our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) congratulates our President, Muhammadu Buhari; the National Chairman of the Party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; our governors; the National Executive Committee (NEC); the National Working Committee (NWC) other party leaders; members and supporters on the success of our federal lawmakers at the election of the Principal Officers for the 9th National Assembly”, the party said.

APC said it has consistently maintained that the leadership of the National Assembly belongs to the party in the majority, adding that “the outcome of these elections have clearly validated our party’s efforts to institutionalize party discipline and loyalty”.

It described the victory as a “triumph of internal democracy, anchored on consensus building, to which we lay claim, over anti-democratic methods that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had foisted on our democracy over 16 years”.

“We are deeply humbled by the honour bestowed on our great Party. While members of our great Party are entitled to savour this victory, we call on all to avoid pettiness and to continue to stretch hands of fellowship to progressive forces in other political parties and groups to consolidate our democracy.

“On the strength of our overwhelming numerical strength in the just inaugurated 9th National Assembly and election of the Party’s adopted candidates as presiding officers in its two chambers, we must recommit to cooperation between the executive and legislative arms of government.

“The support of the National Assembly remains critical as an arm of government to enable the APC-led administration continue to deliver on our current scheme of provision of infrastructure throughout the length and breadth of Nigeria to boost economic development; to provide jobs to the citizenry; and to increase the tempo of social investments and empowerment of our people.

“More synergy between the executive and the legislature will also boost the fight against corruption and give more impetus to national reorientation and the efforts to secure the nation.

“This is a clear departure from the shenanigans of the last National Assembly leadership, let us therefore make a new start, and move forward to meet the great challenges we face and deliver on our Change Agenda and Next Level manifesto. The 9th National Assembly must now immediately address itself to delivering critical legislative intervention to enable the President Muhammadu Buhari administration succeed for the benefit of the Nigerian people and ensure the smooth running of government.

“Finally, we congratulate all National Assembly members – Senate and House of Representatives — under the platform of our great party on their inauguration following their victories in the 2019 National Assembly Elections.

“We applaud the electorate nationwide, whose representatives in both chambers of the National Assembly have entrusted the leadership of the legislature in the able hands of APC members, for voting for the Next Level of progress, prosperity and development”, APC stated.