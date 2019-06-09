9th Assembly: PDP governors, party leaders meet to take stand

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum on Monday night held a meeting to decision on the election of leaders for the 9th National Assembly to be inaugurated on Tuesday morning.

Although the agenda for the meeting was not disclosed, a source close to one of the governors said the meeting was to finalise candidates those elected on the party’s platform would vote for to lead the two chambers of NASS.

The meeting which was held at the Bayelsa Governor’s Lodge in Maitama, Abuja, had in attendance Mr Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa who is the Chairman of the forum.

Others were Gov. Adamu Fintiri of Adamawa, Gov. Emeka Ihedioha of Imo, Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Gov. Samuel Otorm of Benue, among others.

Also present at the meeting were some PDP NASS members-elect, including the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, and the senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaiye.

Others werev former Abia Governor, Sen. Theodore Orji, a one-time Deputy Governor of Abia, Sen. Enyinaya Abaribe, and a former Minister of Interior, Mr Abba Moro.

Also at the meeting were senior party leaders, including the PDP National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus; Chairman Board of Trustees, Sen. Walid Jibrin, and former Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara.

The media were not briefed on the outcome of the meeting as Dickson said that there was no briefing, “the outcome will be seen on Tuesday.”

The PDP lawmakers and party leaders thereafter left the venue for another meeting.

The PDP lawmakers had earlier met with the Rivers Governor, Mr Nyesom Wike and Ekweremadu at a separate venues in Abuja.