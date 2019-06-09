9th Assembly: Oshiomhole, APC governors others arrive

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – NATIONAL Chairman, All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has arrived the Senate Chamber.

Also the Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF and governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has arrived the National Assembly to observe the inauguration.

Fayemi who arrived the Senate Lobby at 9.35am,was accompanied by his predecessor and the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Abdul Aziz Yari, the governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari and other APC governors.

They went straight to the Senate chamber to observe plenary.

Former Senate Presidents, Joseph Wayas and Adolphua Wabara also also at the Chamber.

Wayas came in at 9.54am

Before the governors, Dino Melaye, Kogi West, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Abia South, Francis Alimikhena, Edo North, Bassey Akpan Akwa Ibom, Theodore Orji Abia, Oluremj Tinubu, Lagos Central, James Manager, Delta South, Chimaroke Nnamani, among others had entered.

At 8.45am, Senate Leader in the 8th Senate and contender for the position of Senate President,Senator Ahmad Lawan, Yobe North entered the Chamber.

He was accompanied by his Supporters like Barau Jibrin, Yahaya Abdullahi, among others.

Earlier, ahead of today’s inauguration of the 8th National Assembly and election of Presiding Officers for both the Senate and the House of Representatives,there is very tight Security in and around the National Assembly.

The gates are manned by armed members of the Department of State Security, DSS, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Nigerian Civil Defence Corps, the Police, just as the only entrance to the venue is the gate of the Secretary to the government of the Federation, SGF and that of Presidential Villa.

The Security agents are everywhere in the National Assembly and those at the entrance of the Chamber are well over twenty.

Meanwhile, the former Senate Leader and a strong contender for the position of Senate President for the 9th Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South has arrived the premises.

Ndume who is dressed in his usual white Babaringa, arrived at 7.20 am and went straight to the Mosque under the chamber to pray.

Also immediate past governor of Imo State and governor elect for Imo West, Rochas Okorocha has also arrived and went straight to the office of the Clerk to the National Assembly, CNA, Mohammed Sani Omolori.

Okorocha arrived the Senate Lobby at 7.40am

Also the former governor of Kano State, Senator Kabiru Gaya, APC, South who us aspiring for the position of Deputy Senate President has arrived the Lobby. He arrived 7.45am.

In a related development, wives, Friends, husbands, Associates, relations of Senators- elect have started arriving, they are being ushered into Senate hearing room one.

Details later…