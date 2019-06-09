9th Assembly leadership election: PDP sets up probe panel, names Wabara chairman

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—National Working Committee, NWC, of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, set to a fact-finding committee on the role played by some of its members in the election of presiding officers of the National Assembly held a fortnight ago.

The committee, which is to be chaired by former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, is to, among others, find out why some of House of Representatives members-elect and senators-elect failed to abide by the decision of the party as to who to vote for during the NASS leadership election.

In a statement signed by National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party listed other terms of reference to include finding out “whether there is any involvement of the ruling party in the decision taken by the members involved;

“Where there are established reasons for taking the action by members, the committee should identify such so that the party can create mutual and political atmosphere for reasonable interaction with senators and House members” among others.

The committee has three weeks from the date of its inauguration to report to the NWC. Former national secretary of the party, Professor Wale Oladipo, will serve as secretary.

Other members of the committee include former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ibrahim Mantu; Senator Stella Omu;Austin Opara; Senator Abdul Ningi; Mrs. Margaret Icheen, among others.