9Mobile subscribers now talk, browse more with new promo, 9x Offer

Stories by Juliet Umeh

Telecommunications company, 9mobile, said it is rewarding subscribers with bonus airtime on their recharges for calls and data in its newest 9x Offer to enable its customers get more value to do more on their mobile phones.

It explained that 9x Offer is a boost for customers who recharge more as they will get bonus airtime for all recharges of N200 and above.

9x means that a customer who recharges N200 will receive N1, 800 bonus airtime, which is nine times more value to make calls and browse online. Customers who are unable to recharge up to N200 will get 4x bonus airtime purchased.

According to the company, the new offer is to appreciate its customers for their loyalty and commitment to the brand, letting them feel the super appreciation of the brand for every Naira they spend on the network.

Vice-President, Marketing, 9mobile, Adebisi Idowu, said it is a way of giving more to customers and expressing the value 9mobile places on every customer’s spend on the network. Idowu said the offer shows the telco is a caring brand that always seeks the best for its customers.

According to Idowu, “besides appreciating our customers, we also want to enable them make more calls and accomplish tasks promptly, without additional cost.”