70th birthday: I was operated upon 10 times – Prof. Oreh

By Ikechukwu Odu

NSUKKA_ A professor of Adult Education, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Kate Oreh, has said that her survival and breakthrough in life is a testimony of God made manifest in humanity.

Oreh, revealed that she came under the knife 10 times due to life-threatening health challenges she went through in her life.

She made the disclosure at Christ Church Chapel, UNN, on Saturday during her birthday/retirement church service where she revealed that four of the operations were done in her eyes, two on her legs, and the rest on other parts of her body.

She also said that she battled to feed her three male children owing to paucity of fund when she lost her husband late Dr. Onuma Onwuka Oreh, after graduating from the university in 1984.

“On the 30th May, 1984, the day I had my first degree examination, my husband died and darkness set in.

“Feeding was a problem, payment of school fees was dreaded as money was nowhere, raising three fatherless boys was a nightmare, but God helped me,” she explained.

She also recalled that she was chased out of classroom during her primary education due to nonpayment of school fees.

However, the don said that God had shown her favours as she rose from the status of an apprentice teacher to retire as a professor in UNN, urging the audience not to lose hope on God in difficult times.

A line from a tribute written by her first son, Onwuka Oreh, reads, “I remember when your salary was N400, and once you were paid, you would ask me to sit down for us to plan and budget. Then, I would go to the market to pay old debts, and take new credits…”

Onwuka, who also gave message of appreciation to their guests at the reception venue, Princess Alexandra Auditorium, UNN, prayed for more prosperous years and good health for the mother as well as favours of God for the guests.

The ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; the Vice Chancellor of UNN, Prof. Charles Igwe, and his wife, Ngozi; five former chaplains of Christ Church, UNN, among others.