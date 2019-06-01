70% interns employed in first phase of Edo Graduate Internship Scheme

…as EdoJobs rolls out programme in North, Central senatorial districts

The Edo State Government has said that not less than 70% of beneficiaries of EdoJobs Graduate Internship and Apprenticeship scheme, were retained by the employers, as the scheme is set for roll out in Edo North and Central Senatorial Districts of the state.

EdoJobs Graduate Internship and Entrepreneurship Scheme is an initiative of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, which offers graduates paid internship, where they can acquire relevant practical skills and industry experience, with the opportunity to be retained by employers in the state.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Skills Development and Jobs Creation, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists, said the beneficiaries of the scheme who were retained are among the 250 beneficiaries of the first leg of the EdoJobs Graduate Internship and Apprenticeship scheme in Edo South.

According to her, “The beneficiaries were retained based on their performances during their six-months internship. It is a good testament for the scheme and we intend to extend it to other parts of the state.”

Dare noted that the state government through EdoJobs has concluded plans to extend the programme to Edo North and Central senatorial districts, noting that the move would provide youths residing in these areas to benefit from the scheme.

The governor’s aide noted, “A job fair will be held in Edo Central on June 7 to allow interested applicants who applied for EDO-GIP interface with potential employers. A similar job fair will hold in Edo North on June 13. The programme will provide a foundation for beneficiaries to get employed and/or gain the right skills and mentoring to start their own businesses.”

Dare said registration for the scheme is ongoing on www.edojobs.edostate.gov.ng., adding, “The applicants must hold a minimum of Bachelor’s degree or Higher National Diploma (HND); must have completed National Youth Service Corps scheme (NYSC); reside in Edo State and must not be older than 30 years. They must be registered on the EdoJobs portal, show willingness to learn new skills and must be ready to contribute to the organisation they are deployed to.”