67-yr-old Lagos bizwoman accused of hacking bank account, stealing N16.2m

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A 67-year-old businesswoman, Wuraola Oluloye, who allegedly hacked the account of a bank customer, withdrew N16,200,000 and converted it to her use, was arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court sitting at Igbosere, yesterday.

Oluloye, who resides in Odogbolu, Ogun State, is facing a five-count charge bordering on fraud and fraudulent diversion preferred against her by the Police.

The prosecutor, ASP George Nwosu, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence between October 16 and December, 31, 2018 at the bank’s Agidingbi branch, Lagos.

Nwosu also told the court that the defendant fraudulently hacked into the account of a customer of the bank, Emefiele Ogbor, fraudulently withdrew a total sum of N16,200,000 and transferred same to her accounts in four different banks from where she allegedly withdrew all the money and converted to her use and then absconded.

He said: “When the management of the bank uncovered the alleged fraud, they blocked the defendant’s account in the bank and nemesis caught up with her when she visited the bank to withdraw money from her account and was arrested.”

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed are punishable under Sections 287 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence against her.

Chief Magistrate Folashade Botoku granted her bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Boloku adjourned the case till June 24 for mention and ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Kirikiri Prisons custody, pending when she is able to perfect her bail conditions.