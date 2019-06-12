58-yr-old food vendor electrocuted in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

The discovery of a lifeless body of 58-year-old food vendor, Florence Imoh, in front of her shop threw the quiet community of Shosanya Street, Ijegun Road, Ikotun area of Lagos, into pandemonium Monday.

Florence Imoh, who was reportedly electrocuted by an exposed electricity cable while trying to open her shop, was found by her neighbours in front of her shop located at 12, Shosanya Street, at about 6.30a.m.

It was gathered that the deceased died when a bare wire fell on the metal protector mounted in front of her shop.

Florence Imoh, aka Mama Chikodi, reportedly worked and slept in the shop, where she assists her younger sister in cooking and selling food.

According to a resident in the community, Aina Gloria, “we didn’t know the cause of her death till we looked closely and discovered that an unclad wire was resting on the metallic sides of the roof, which had transmitted current to other metallic objects in the shop.

“The building has an electrical fault. She was trying to come out from the shop when the incident happened.”

Meanwhile, the remains of Madam Imoh have been deposited at the Isolo General Hospital mortuary.

Contacted, spokesperson of Lagos State Police Command, DSP Elkana Bala, said he would get back to Vanguard. However, at press time, he was yet to do so.