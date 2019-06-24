55-yr-old man rapes 11-yr-old niece

By Charles Agwam

Bauchi— A 55-year-old man, Isah Sule, and Bashar Haruna, 25, have been arrested by the Police in Bauchi for allegedly raping a primary four pupil, at different times.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi Command, DSP Kamal Datti, confirmed the arrest yesterday, in Bauchi.

He said the suspects, Bashar Haruna, 25, and a 55-year-old man, Isah Sule allegedly raped the victim(name withheld) a primary four pupil, at different times.

He said: “I can confirm to you that the incident is true. On June 16 at about 13:55p.m., we received the information from a complainant, one Abubakar Haruna of Sabuwar Kasuwa area of Bauchi metropolis, that on said date at about 10a.m., he left his shop.

“On reaching his house, he found out that his younger brother, Bashar Haruna, 25, and his niece were looking suspicious. Upon interrogation, he discovered that Bashar had sexually harassed and molested his niece. Upon receipt of the report, the Police swung into action and arrested Bashar.

“Further investigations led to the arrest of 55 years old Isah Sule, of Sabuwar Kasuwa, who the girl alleged had sexually harassed her several times.”