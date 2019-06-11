500 level Law student emerges Plateau Assembly speaker

By Bashir Bello, Marie-Therese Nanlong & David Odama

Jos—Member representing Jos East constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Abok Nuhu, was yesterday, elected speaker of the state assembly while the immediate past deputy speaker, Saleh Yipmong, representing Dengi Constituency, was returned.

Nuhu, 34, is a 500 Level Law student of the University of Jos, and a fresh member, while Yipmong is serving his second term in the House.

He was surprisingly nominated for the position by the member representing Jos North-North Constituency, Baba Hassan, a 4th time member who was equally interested in the seat.

Nuhu’s nomination was seconded by Simi Dusu representing Jos North-West.

The nomination was unopposed following which members unanimously elected him speaker.

Acting Clerk of the House, Mamven Wuyep, inaugurated the 9th Assembly.

Katsina Assembly e-elects Maigari as speaker

However, in Kastina State, the state House of Assembly, yesterday, at the resumption of its 7th assembly re-elected member representing Zango Constituency, Tasi’u Musa Maigari as its speaker.

The House also re-elected member representing Faskari Constituency, Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki as deputy speaker.

The Clerk of the house, Musa Bakori, declared Tasiu and Shehu as the speaker and deputy speaker of the 7th Assembly, respectively after an election conducted during inauguration and resumption of the assembly.

Bakori said Tasi’u was re-elected after polling 18 votes to defeat his closest rival and member representing Daura Constituency, Nasiru Yahaya who polled 16 votes.

The Clerk of the House also said Tafoki was returned as deputy speaker after polling 20 votes against member representing Bakori Constituency, Abdulrasaq Ismail Tsiga’s 14 votes.

Nasarawa speaker, deputy returned unopposed

In Lafia, incumbent Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim-Balarabe Abdullahi, was, yesterday, returned unopposed as speaker during the inauguration of the 6th Assembly in Lafia.

The House unanimously returned the speaker and the deputy for the 6th Assembly in the state.

The speaker was sworn-in by the Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Ego Abashe, for a second term.

NehemiahDandaura, APC member representing Akwanga North state constituency was also returned unopposed as deputy speaker.

The speaker was nominated by his major challenger for the speakership position, Mohammed Okpoku (APC, Udiege/Loki) and the nomination was seconded by Aliyu Dogara (APC, Wamba).

Okpoku explained that his withdrawal from the contest was in the interest of the state and in recognition of the leadership qualities and track records of the incumbent speaker.