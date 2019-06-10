50 Delta riverine communities to benefit from FG new power project

By Emma Amaize

WARRI— THE Federal Government has approved a new power project to address the energy demand of 50 riverine communities at Escravos and environs in Warri South-West and Warri North Local Government Areas, Delta State.

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, who announced this at a follow-up meeting of the state government with Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, stakeholders and Kokodiagbene community, which shut down the company’s Otunana flow station recently, in Warri, hinted the state government facilitated the process.

Otuaro, who is the Chairman of Delta State Advocacy Committee Against Vandalism of Oil and Gas Facilities, also disclosed that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has approved the siting of one project each in Gbaramatu and Egbema kingdoms.

He said: “The two projects for Egbema and Gbaramatu Kingdoms are in addition to what the Delta State Government had already done in the riverine areas as a responsible and responsive government.”

“The Okowa-government, which is executing the Ayakoromo Bridge, will do more in this second tenure in the Ijaw areas. The two projects for now, also signpost our readiness to drive a process that could address demands of the oil-bearing communities.

“Going forward, we will split into a smaller committee to look and think deep into the checklist of demands and consider deliverable. That is the way to go. I can tell you the Delta state government will drive the process on the way forward for the pending issues of concern but we must give time to the process,” he added.

Earlier, at the gate of the Governor’s Office Annexe, Warri, venue of the meeting, Otuaro calmed protesters from Kpalakpalabou and Polobubor communities in Warri North local government area.

They complained that billows of smoke from a Chevron well-head that caught fire, killed an asthma patient earlier in the day even as the resultant oil spill polluted drinking waters and made children sick in the communities.

National President of Polobubor, Mr Ebilate Mac-Yoroki, who led what the Deputy Governor described as “a peaceful and mature protest and articulation of demands”, said the community wants the intervention of the Delta State government.

He bemoaned, “Chevron remained adamant to the fires raging since April 18, 2019 with no visit to assess damages, no relief materials to the people who were getting critically ill daily with no medical team sent to attend to health needs”.

Otuaro, who said the Delta State government was a listening one, promised that government would constitute a delegation with Chevron to visit the site on or before Tuesday, to see things and look into the issues with a view to addressing them.

General Manager, Policy and Government Affairs, CNL, Mr Brikins Esimaje, who attended the meeting, said the company would keep faith with and increase funding for the its Regional Development Councils, including the Egbema/Gbaramatu Development Council/Foundation, to enable it deliver more projects for the communities.

Spokesman of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Chief Godspower Gbenekama, while urging the Delta State Government to be urgent about more projects for the oil- bearing area, advised communities still threatening to pull out of the EGRDCF to remain as same was one good thing from Chevron.