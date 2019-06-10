50 Delta riverine communities to benefit from FG new power project

By Emma Amaize

WARRI— THE Federal Government has approved a new power project to address the energy demand of 50 riverine communities at Escravos and environs in Warri South-West and Warri North Local Government Areas, Delta State.

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, who disclosed this at a follow-up meeting of the state government with Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, stakeholders and Kokodiagbene community, which shut down the company’s Otunana flow station recently, in Warri, said the state government facilitated the process.

Otuaro, who is Chairman, Delta State Advocacy Committee Against Vandalism of Oil and Gas Facilities, also disclosed that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had approved the location of one project each in Gbaramatu and Egbema kingdoms.

He said: “The two projects for Egbema and Gbaramatu Kingdoms are in addition to what the Delta State government had already done in the riverine areas as a responsible and responsive government.

“The Okowa-led government, which is executing the Ayakoromo bridge, will do more in this second tenure in the Ijaw area. The two projects for now also signpost our readiness to drive a process that could address demands of the oil-bearing communities.

“Going forward, we will split into a smaller committee to look and think deep into the checklist of demands and consider deliverable. That is the way to go. I can tell you the Delta State government will drive the process on the way forward on the pending issues of concern but we must give time to the process.”

Earlier, at the gate of the Governor’s Office Annexe, Warri, venue of the meeting, Otuaro calmed protesters from Kpalakpalabou and Polobubor communities in Warri North council.

They complained that billows of smoke from a Chevron well-head that caught fire, killed an asthma patient earlier in the day even as the resultant oil spill polluted drinking waters and made children sick in the communities.