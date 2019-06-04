4 killed during protest over motorcycle ban in Adamawa

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—Protest against the ban on use of motorcycles in Gurin, Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa State, yesterday, claimed four lives.

It was gathered that the people of the commercial town bordering Republic of Cameroon trooped out very early yesterday, protesting the enforcement of the ban placed last month on the use of motorcycles by the state police command.

The Police, with support from the state government, had announced the ban with explanation that criminals were using motorcycles for robbery and kidnapping.

A resident, who spoke to Vanguard in confidence, noted that two of the demonstrators shot by soldiers died on the spot, while two others died on their way to the hospital.

“Yes, four people died as a result of shootings by the military people,” the resident said, adding that the people decided to embark on the protest because they could not see the reason for the ban on motorcycles in their area.

“The people are mostly farmers and need their motorcycles. It is their mode of transportation here,” the resident added.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Yahya, who confirmed the protest in the town, said the state Commissioner of Police drafted a team which he said was yet to report on whether people were killed or not.

Reacting to the protest, the state government asked all Adamawa people to take the ban on motorcycles in good faith.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information & Strategy, Mr. Polycarp Ayuba, said: “The use of motorcycles was banned because it was a major means of transportation by kidnappers and other miscreants to easily carry out their inhuman and criminal activities.”

Meanwhile, calm is gradually returning to the community following reinforcement of the Military from the 23rd Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Yola, and the state police command.