3 unemployed arraigned over alleged possession of firearms, unlawful society

Ikeja – The police on Wednesday arraigned three applicants before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly being in possession of firearms and belonging to an unlawful society.

The defendants were: Stephen Joseph, 32; Muyideen Suleiman, 20 and Friday Atubi, 29, whose residential addresses were not provided.

The accused are facing a three-count-charge of conspiracy, belonging to unlawful society and illegal possession of firearms.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, the accused unlawfully had in their possession, a locally made single barrel gun which they could not give a satisfactory explanation of its ownership.

Unah told the court that the accused committed the offences with others still at large on May 27 at 9.00 a.m at Macaulay Junction, Igbogbo Bayeku in Ikorodu, Lagos.

He submitted that the accused, who were allegedly terrorising Ikorodu community and its environs, belonged to a secret cult known as Eiye Confraternity.

“The police arrested the accused after they received a distress call from an unknown person of their hideout,”he said.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A.A. Fashola granted the defendants N100,000 bail each with two Sureties each in like sum.

Fashola ruled that the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified by the court.

He added that the sureties must be blood relations of the accused and must also be residing within the court’s jurisdiction.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 42, 330 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015, (Revised).

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Aug. 7, for hearing. (NAN)