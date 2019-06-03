3 die as Akwa Ibom communities clash over woman’s extra-marital affair

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—NO fewer than three persons have been reportedly killed following a clash that erupted between Ikot Osute and Ikot Ukpong villages in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, yesterday.

It was gathered that the two communities are located along the East-West Road axis of the council.

According to a reliable source from the area, five persons who sustained various degrees of injury are currently receiving treatment at Immanuel General Hospital.

The source said trouble started when a woman identified as Mrs Ime Etuo, who had divorced her husband, returned to her father’s compound in Ikot Osute village.

However, the ex-husband later reconciled with her and decided to move in with her in her father’s compound. But Ime Etuo’s husband found out that she has a lover from Ikot Ukpong village, he kicked against the extra-marital affair.

Consequently, Ikot Osute youths, led by a youth (name withheld) descended on her lover, popularly known in the community as Chop-I-Chop, and beat him to death.

An eyewitness, Jacob, explained that the community leaders mobilised youths and caught the ring leader.

He said: “But as we were waiting for the Police to arrived from Oruk Anam Police Station, the young man escaped into the bush. Efforts by the youths to local him proved abortive.”

He explained that when youths of Ikot Ukpong village, where the victim came from, heard that he had been killed, they went to Ikot Osute village on a reprisal attack.

Jacob said it was during the reprisal that two other persons were shot dead and others wounded.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Akwa Ibom State, Odiko MacDon confirmed the incident, saying “the Police have mounted surveillance in the area to forestall further hostilities, but will arrest suspects for investigations and bring them to book.”