28-yr-old man stabbed to death in Enugu for seizing girlfriend’s phone

By Ikechukwu Odu

NSUKKA—THE sleepy community of Unadu, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday, was thrown into pandemonium following the death of a 28-year-old man identified as Nnabuike Eze.

It was gathered that late Eze had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend (name withheld) which made him to seize her phone.

According to a source that pleaded for anonymity, the girlfriend later came to demand for the phone from the deceased, but he did not oblige her request which made her to send her other male friends to collect the phone from him.

It was learned that the two male friends she sent engaged the deceased in a fight in an attempt to collect the item from him, but their efforts were futile.

The source further disclosed that the late Eze later sent the phone to her protesting girlfriend through a friend, but she was at home when the friend brought the phone.

An eyewitness’ account confirmed that the deceased was relaxing at a beer palour yesterday when someone stabbed him on the throat and abandoned him in a pool of his blood.

It was further revealed that other fun-seekers and even the owner of the beer palour, identified as Onwa, where the late Eze was relaxing, scampered for safety.

When help did not come his way, the deceased managed to stand up but only took few steps before collapsing to death due to loss of much blood.

Confirming the incident, the state command Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, said some persons have been arrested in connection with the incident and are now helping the Police in their investigations.

The remains of the deceased had been deposited in a morgue for autopsy.